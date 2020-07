Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr concierge courtyard fire pit 24hr gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage guest suite accessible elevator 24hr maintenance bike storage cc payments conference room e-payments guest parking internet cafe key fob access lobby media room online portal package receiving shuffle board smoke-free community

WELCOME TO THE HEIGHTS AT PARK LANE Rising 20 stories above Midtown Dallas, The Heights at Park Lane redefines luxury living. Each of the three uniquely designed buildings offer something different. From the upscale flats to the urban lofts with sleek interiors to the elegant tower apartments topped by four magnificent 3800 square foot penthouses, The Heights at Park Lane is truly an unparalleled living experience. All of the studio, one-, two-, or three-bedroom homes offer stunning views of Midtown Dallas and the surrounding shopping and entertainment district, including the prestigious NorthPark Mall and Shops at Park Lane. Tiled backsplashes, designer appliances, nine and ten-foot ceilings, and pendant lighting mean no detail was overlooked. Here, your comfort is paramount with private balconies, floor to ceiling windows, hardwood floors, Whirlpool tubs and solar shades. With each home thoughtfully constructed with you in mind, The Heights at Park Lane offers a unique and ...