Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup patio / balcony bathtub extra storage granite counters ice maker oven stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool putting green bbq/grill garage hot tub elevator dog park fire pit internet access internet cafe online portal

Strata places you at the center of endless possibilities in this vibrant, multicultural Knox-Henderson neighborhood. Major thoroughfares, airports and the DART CityPlace Station are all just minutes away as is the bustling Lower Greenville Entertainment District. Prime views from the topmost levels of Strata reveal proximity to Dallas' most famed attractions, as well as the tree-lined streets of renowned neighborhoods, scenic parks and abundant trails. Our pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments include large walk-in closets with built-in shelving and seasonal storage.We are dedicated to assisting you in finding a new home using the manner in which you are most comfortable. We currently offer virtual and social distanced, in-person tours by appointment. Contact us to schedule a tour option with a leasing consultant or visit the gallery on our website to view our 360 degree virtual tours.