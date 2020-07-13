All apartments in Dallas
Strata

5050 Capitol Ave · (214) 220-8867
Rent Special
Ask about Worry Free Leasing! Terms and conditions apply.
Location

5050 Capitol Ave, Dallas, TX 75206
Henderson

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 259 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,445

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 696 sqft

Unit 178 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,455

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 696 sqft

Unit 281 · Avail. Sep 3

$1,470

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 696 sqft

See 10+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 214 · Avail. now

$1,910

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1088 sqft

Unit 432 · Avail. Sep 17

$1,925

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1094 sqft

Unit 345 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,935

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1094 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Strata.

Amenities

w/d hookup
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
bathtub
extra storage
granite counters
ice maker
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
elevator
dog park
fire pit
internet access
internet cafe
online portal
Strata places you at the center of endless possibilities in this vibrant, multicultural Knox-Henderson neighborhood. Major thoroughfares, airports and the DART CityPlace Station are all just minutes away as is the bustling Lower Greenville Entertainment District. Prime views from the topmost levels of Strata reveal proximity to Dallas' most famed attractions, as well as the tree-lined streets of renowned neighborhoods, scenic parks and abundant trails. Our pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments include large walk-in closets with built-in shelving and seasonal storage.We are dedicated to assisting you in finding a new home using the manner in which you are most comfortable. We currently offer virtual and social distanced, in-person tours by appointment. Contact us to schedule a tour option with a leasing consultant or visit the gallery on our website to view our 360 degree virtual tours.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: We offer 3-15 month lease terms. Lease terms vary based on floor plan and availability.
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $100 (1 bedroom); $200 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Valet trash: $25/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: We do not allow Pit Bulls or any mix combination of this breed. Based on our community’s location, there may be other breed restrictions that we follow in accordance with laws and local ordinances. Max weight is 100 lbs.
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in lease

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Strata have any available units?
Strata has 21 units available starting at $1,445 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Strata have?
Some of Strata's amenities include w/d hookup, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Strata currently offering any rent specials?
Strata is offering the following rent specials: Ask about Worry Free Leasing! Terms and conditions apply.
Is Strata pet-friendly?
Yes, Strata is pet friendly.
Does Strata offer parking?
Yes, Strata offers parking.
Does Strata have units with washers and dryers?
No, Strata does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Strata have a pool?
Yes, Strata has a pool.
Does Strata have accessible units?
No, Strata does not have accessible units.
Does Strata have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Strata has units with dishwashers.
