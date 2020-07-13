All apartments in Dallas
Regal Crossing

7575 Chaucer Pl · (972) 702-7574
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7575 Chaucer Pl, Dallas, TX 75237
Wolf Creek

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 11-1119 · Avail. Aug 21

$775

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 672 sqft

Unit 11-1113 · Avail. Sep 7

$775

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 672 sqft

Unit 19-1908 · Avail. now

$795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 672 sqft

See 9+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 22-2212 · Avail. Oct 21

$855

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 773 sqft

Unit 16-1613 · Avail. Aug 21

$935

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 773 sqft

Unit 9-911 · Avail. Aug 21

$935

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 773 sqft

See 9+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Regal Crossing.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
business center
coffee bar
e-payments
guest parking
internet cafe
lobby
new construction
playground
Experience all that the southeast has to offer at Regal Crossing Apartments in Dallas, Texas. We live up to our name that exudes a bit of royalty and luxury, but enough affordability for all walks of life to cross paths in our gorgeous community. We provide residents with premium amenities they will not find anywhere else in the city.\n\nUnwind in our beautiful resident clubroom, wrap up some work over the weekend in our professional business center, or practice your butterfly stroke in one of our two junior Olympic swimming pools.\n\nIf you prefer to enjoy the comfort of your own home, take advantage of our large walk-in closets, private patios or balconies, and gourmet kitchens with modern finishes. With a continuous rhythm of energy and style, Regal Crossing Apartments is the perfect choice in Dallas apartment living. Call and schedule your personal tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35-$45
Deposit: $150-$1,015
Move-in Fees: $75 administration fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $100
fee: $250-$350
limit:
rent: $0
restrictions: 50lb weight limit. Please call office for details.
Parking Details: Covered Parking: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Regal Crossing have any available units?
Regal Crossing has 24 units available starting at $775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Regal Crossing have?
Some of Regal Crossing's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Regal Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
Regal Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Regal Crossing pet-friendly?
Yes, Regal Crossing is pet friendly.
Does Regal Crossing offer parking?
Yes, Regal Crossing offers parking.
Does Regal Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
No, Regal Crossing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Regal Crossing have a pool?
Yes, Regal Crossing has a pool.
Does Regal Crossing have accessible units?
Yes, Regal Crossing has accessible units.
Does Regal Crossing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Regal Crossing has units with dishwashers.
