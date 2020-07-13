Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly new construction

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pool on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill business center coffee bar e-payments guest parking internet cafe lobby new construction playground

Experience all that the southeast has to offer at Regal Crossing Apartments in Dallas, Texas. We live up to our name that exudes a bit of royalty and luxury, but enough affordability for all walks of life to cross paths in our gorgeous community. We provide residents with premium amenities they will not find anywhere else in the city.



Unwind in our beautiful resident clubroom, wrap up some work over the weekend in our professional business center, or practice your butterfly stroke in one of our two junior Olympic swimming pools.



If you prefer to enjoy the comfort of your own home, take advantage of our large walk-in closets, private patios or balconies, and gourmet kitchens with modern finishes. With a continuous rhythm of energy and style, Regal Crossing Apartments is the perfect choice in Dallas apartment living. Call and schedule your personal tour today!