/
/
/
glencoe park
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:56 PM
303 Apartments for rent in Glencoe Park, Dallas, TX
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:02pm
46 Units Available
Village Green
5350 Amesbury Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$912
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
916 sqft
With its tall pines and live oaks and many shades of (you know) landscaping, Green earns its name everyday right through to the private tennis courts (this is the only neighborhood in The Village with its own courts).
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
7 Units Available
Vue Greenville
1811 Greenville Ave, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,380
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1098 sqft
Spacious homes with hardwood floors, linen closets, plush carpeting and vaulted ceilings. Common amenities include outdoor grilling stations, an outdoor lounge and a resort-inspired pool. Ten minutes from downtown Dallas.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:22pm
76 Units Available
The Village Drey
8200 Southwestern Blvd, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,600
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,710
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
1143 sqft
Nestled in the heart of The Village's entertainment district, you'll find The Drey, the newest social experience in The Village.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:23pm
31 Units Available
Village Bend
5454 Amesbury Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$929
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
868 sqft
Call us today to schedule a tour!A grand community in the heart of The Village, Bend (alongside Bend East) has long been known for its grassy courtyards, its gracious shade of mature live oaks and its easy access to the one-mile interlake running
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
20 Units Available
The Gentry on M Streets
3736 Glencoe St, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,200
679 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,480
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1207 sqft
Located across from Glencoe Park and near Southern Methodist University and NorthPark Center. Amenities include hardwood-style floors, stainless steel appliances and a DirecTV and high speed internet package. On-site swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Results within 1 mile of Glencoe Park
Verified
1 of 63
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
23 Units Available
Knox Heights
4646 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,550
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,535
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
1197 sqft
Knox Heights is conveniently situated in the busy Knox Henderson area. Spacious 1 to 2-bedroom luxury units offer hardwood floors and dishwashers. Near eclectic shops, upscale restaurants, and the well-known Katy Trail.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:10pm
$
33 Units Available
Carrara at Cole
4649 Cole Ave, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,245
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,553
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in north Dallas, close to US Route 75 and L. Pet-friendly complex with covered parking and access gates. Each apartment has wood-style flooring, washer/dryer and granite countertops.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
10 Units Available
Easton
2525 N Henderson Ave, Dallas, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,275
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
1274 sqft
Enjoy luxury amenities like an on-site coffee bar, cabanas, pet area, swimming pool and fitness center. Apartments feature wood floors, walk-in closets and gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:16pm
33 Units Available
The Atwood
6010 Milton St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,199
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1680 sqft
Modern apartments near Central Market and Old Town Shopping Center. Never-before-lived-in units with stainless steel appliances and rustic-inspired wood flooring. Community has a coffee bar and private yoga studio.
Verified
1 of 73
Last updated July 12 at 06:21pm
42 Units Available
Alexan Lower Greenville
5619 Belmont Ave, Dallas, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,780
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,720
1583 sqft
Now Leasing! Alexan Lower Greenville offers studios, one, and two-bedroom apartment homes. Introducing a new apartment community inspired by the craftsman-styled homes of the late 19th century.
Verified
1 of 67
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
77 Units Available
Mockingbird Flats
5600 SMU Blvd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Tucked away courtyards with lounges, bark park. Resort-style pool with sun shelf. On-site maintenance and management, plus option for housekeeping. LEED Silver Certified community. Designer touches like granite countertops, 2" blinds, programmable thermostats.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
45 Units Available
5 Mockingbird
5555 E Mockingbird Ln, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,244
433 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,174
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1209 sqft
This community is located near the Angelika Film Center and a variety of shopping and dining options. Residents break a sweat at the gym and then cool off at the pool or clubhouse. Furnished units.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:19pm
11 Units Available
Slate at Cole
4650 Cole Ave, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,483
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,227
986 sqft
Sophisticated living with crown molding in living rooms and bedrooms. Fully-equipped fitness center, plus indoor basketball and racquetball courts. Swimming pool with waterfall. Gated underground garage parking.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
22 Units Available
The Standard
5920 E University Blvd, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,073
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,088
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,586
1157 sqft
Modern, eco-friendly apartments with extra storage and hardwood floors. Tenants get access to a pool and clubhouse. Near the happening Highland Park neighborhood and SMU.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
33 Units Available
Bell Knox District
3030 Hester Ave, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,260
581 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,453
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1173 sqft
Adjacent to Highland Park and close to the I-75. Apartments feature wood-style flooring, gourmet kitchens and built-in book shelves. On-site amenities include a lounge with Starbucks coffee bar, fitness center and swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
7 Units Available
Eastbridge
5140 Willis Ave, Dallas, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,165
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,932
1134 sqft
Community features include coffee bar, gym, clubhouse and hot tub. Recently renovated units include walk-in closets and fireplace. North Park Mall and Downtown Dallas are just a short drive away.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 06:09pm
$
5 Units Available
Arrive on University
5750 E University Blvd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,339
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1096 sqft
Bright interiors with designer track and recessed lighting, plus huge windows throughout. Fitness room with cardio machines and equipment for strength training. Half a mile to US-75, numerous restaurants and bars within walking distance.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:11pm
2 Units Available
Tesero Bonita
5221 Bonita Avenue, Dallas, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$840
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Bonita Apartments are situated off of the highly walkable Henderson Avenue. A variety of restaurants, boutiques and nightlife spots are just around the corner.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
Lofts at Mockingbird Station
5331 E Mockingbird Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,525
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
These gorgeous lofts are located just off I-75 and steps away from Mockingbird Station. Contemporary apartments with open floor plans, walk-in closets and large tubs. Basketball court and pool on premises.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:22pm
23 Units Available
The Ellison
5065 Amesbury Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,491
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,552
1699 sqft
Conveniently located off Lovers Lane in Northeast Dallas, just minutes from White Rock Creek Greenbelt and the Dallas Arboretum. Hardwood flooring, quartz countertops, and new appliances.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
20 Units Available
The Hudson
4805 Mckinney Avenue, Dallas, TX
Studio
$2,100
730 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,010
902 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,660
1144 sqft
The Hudson Dallas Apartments celebrate the creative spirit of Dallas in the expanding Knox-Henderson neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
16 Units Available
The Armstrong at Knox
4525 Cole Ave, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,970
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,949
1340 sqft
Luxury apartments in a community that includes a fitness center, grilling area and garden courtyard. Situated next to Highland Park for convenient dining and shopping. Close to SMU.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 10:53am
1 Unit Available
BELLA VILLA
5506 Miller Avenue, Dallas, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,569
715 sqft
Reveling in all its glory on the corner of Miller & McMillan, sits the notable Bella Villa Apartment Building.
Results within 5 miles of Glencoe Park
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
242 Units Available
Nove at Knox
3031 Olive Street, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,664
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,799
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,339
1624 sqft
Welcome to One Day. Life is good in the place where service, vibrancy, and relaxation meet. Nove at Knox is that place. These luxury Knox Henderson apartments in Dallas are designed to genuinely serve our residents.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXFarmers Branch, TXAddison, TXBalch Springs, TXCoppell, TXRowlett, TXDuncanville, TX