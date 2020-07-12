/
el tivoli place
332 Apartments for rent in El Tivoli Place, Dallas, TX
Last updated July 12 at 06:09pm
13 Units Available
Bahama Glen Apartments
2540 Bahama Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$881
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$983
937 sqft
Stylish apartments feature in-unit laundry, air conditioning, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Recently renovated with modern features. Comes with 24-hour maintenance, as well as a swimming pool and carport.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
58 Units Available
View at Kessler Park
2511 Wedglea Dr, Dallas, TX
Studio
$704
385 sqft
1 Bedroom
$835
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1034 sqft
The View at Kessler Park Apartments is not an ordinary apartment living experience; it is a community and a home that enables you to dream while you are awake! The View at Kessler Park is led by a caring team of individuals that are committed to
Last updated July 12 at 06:01pm
4 Units Available
Oakwood
2538 Bahama Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$985
871 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover a new place to live at Oakwood Apartments! Located just minutes from I30, you can easily get to where you need to go. Be sure to come for a visit to view the available floorplans. Find your new home at Oakwood Apartments.
Results within 1 mile of El Tivoli Place
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
22 Units Available
Bell Bishop Arts
1836 W Davis St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1157 sqft
Upscale living in Dallas's Oak Cliff neighborhood. Thoughtfully designed floor plans and amenities like bike rentals, private garages and stainless steel appliances. Near I-30 and I-35E.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
7 Units Available
Hampton Plaza at Kessler Park
1902 Tarrant Pl, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,010
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
907 sqft
Find your new apartment at Hampton Plaza at Kessler Park Apartments in Dallas, TX. Come by to view the available floor plans. From amenities to floor plan options, the community staff is ready to help match you with the perfect new place.
Last updated July 12 at 06:22pm
1 Unit Available
Holiday Hills I
811 N Plymouth Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$930
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Covered parking and entryways lead to spacious units with large walk-in closets. Convenient to I-30 and Loop 12, with easy access to Six Flags, AT&T Stadium, and Hurricane Harbor.
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
20 Units Available
Lincoln Kessler Park
2400 Fort Worth Ave, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,225
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments in a close-knit neighborhood with easy access to downtown, I-30, I-35, Bishop Arts District and Trinity Grove restaurants. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available.
Last updated July 12 at 06:14pm
6 Units Available
Country Green
630 Stevens Village Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$895
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,220
1228 sqft
Let us introduce you to Country Green Apartments, located in Dallas, Texas. Our beautiful community is situated near local eateries, schools, and entertainment venues. Parents can take comfort in knowing some of the area’s best schools are close by.
Last updated July 12 at 06:20pm
2 Units Available
Holiday Hills II
811 N. Plymouth Road, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$938
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments feature ceiling fans, covered entry and double stainless steel sinks. Community amenities include 24-hour emergency maintenance, on-site laundry and pool. Minutes from Dallas Zoo, Dallas Fair Park and DFW.
Results within 5 miles of El Tivoli Place
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
5 Units Available
Magnolia on Zang
901 N Zang Blvd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,303
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1139 sqft
Great location, close to Lake Cliff Park. Units feature air conditioning, walk-in closets and extra storage. Community includes key fob access, parking, coffee bar and carport.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
242 Units Available
Nove at Knox
3031 Olive Street, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,664
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,799
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,339
1624 sqft
Welcome to One Day. Life is good in the place where service, vibrancy, and relaxation meet. Nove at Knox is that place. These luxury Knox Henderson apartments in Dallas are designed to genuinely serve our residents.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
42 Units Available
Maple District Lofts
5415 Maple Ave, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,165
594 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,180
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1195 sqft
New build in 2015 means residents will be amongst the first. Outdoor lounges with fire pit, bocce ball court, life-sized chess board, hammocks. Walk-in closet with every bedroom. All homes have 10' - 12' ceilings, plus options for hardwood-inspired or stained concrete flooring.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
57 Units Available
Cirque
2500 N Houston St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,900
1157 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,760
1658 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED Cirque Residences, a 28 story luxury highrise, features one bedroom and two bedroom apartments for rent in uptown Dallas, TX. Located in the heart of Victory Park, steps from the American Airlines Center.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
54 Units Available
The Drakestone
1309 Main St, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,645
655 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,835
1064 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1526 sqft
1920s-style loft apartments in a former bank building in downtown Dallas. Incredible views of the city, overlooking Main Street and Oak Cliff. The building boasts a rooftop garden and restaurants and sho on site.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
33 Units Available
Berkshire Medical District
4730 Fairmount St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,128
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1137 sqft
Modern, urban living at its best. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool, fitness center, and a resident lounge. Homes offer wood-style flooring, large closets, and gourmet kitchens with granite countertops.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
39 Units Available
SkyHouse Dallas
2320 N Houston St, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,320
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,490
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1004 sqft
Its location in Victory Park means shopping, dining and everything else is within walking distance of this community. Private balconies provide amazing views of Dallas. Residents enjoy an onsite pool, clubhouse, concierge and 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
26 Units Available
The Merc
1800 Main St, Dallas, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,145
959 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1384 sqft
Historic building has units with patio/balcony, granite counters, hardwood floors. Community offers residents pool table, pool, media room, and elevator. Close to the Akard train stop, in the heart of Downtown Dallas.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
14 Units Available
Wilson Building
1623 Main St, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,035
595 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,130
965 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1711 sqft
The Wilson Building in Dallas, TX, has all the amenities you need for your urban lifestyle. All units come with hardwood floors, patios, and extra storage options. They also have a 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
20 Units Available
The Continental
1810 Commerce St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,225
1025 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1402 sqft
Luxury LEED-Gold certified building has 24-hour gym, garage, hot tub, pool, and sauna. Units have walk-in closets, laundry, and dishwasher. Unbeatable location in central Downtown Dallas, close to Akard station.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
17 Units Available
The Element
1800 Main St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,180
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1407 sqft
Located in the heart of downtown Dallas and within walking distance of numerous restaurants, boutiques, museums, theaters and art galleries. 1-2 bedroom units available. Special amenities include hardwood floors, gym, concierge, game room and pool.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
25 Units Available
Apex Design District
120 Turtle Creek Blvd, Dallas, TX
Studio
$976
594 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,097
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,623
1131 sqft
Apartment homes with a stylish warehouse-inspired design. Residents have access to a yoga studio, dog park and clubhouse. Close to Trinity Groves for convenient dining and shopping.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
38 Units Available
Colonial Reserve at Medical District
2222 Medical District Dr, Dallas, TX
Studio
$993
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,058
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,453
1130 sqft
A stunning, resort-like community with a 24-hour fitness center, large pool, courtyard and covered garage parking. Within the Medical District. Apartments feature luxury kitchens, hardwood-style flooring and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
31 Units Available
Alta Strand
1931 Market Central Blvd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,069
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,658
1173 sqft
Brand new apartments near Market Center Boulevard in Dallas. Resident lounge, 24-hour fitness center, and private parking. Billiards and games area, two swimming pools, and bocce ball court. Pets welcome.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
30 Units Available
Gables Republic Tower
350 N Ervay St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,355
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,692
1461 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location in the heart of town and close to public transit stops. Connected to a 12-restaurant food court and underground tunnels joining other neighborhoods. Modern kitchens. Furnished units available!
