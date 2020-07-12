413 Apartments for rent in Casa View, Dallas, TX
White Rock Lake Apartment Villas
9191 Garland Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,243
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,624
1146 sqft
Community backs up to Lake Highlands Park and White Rock Lake. Mountain bike rentals available. Outdoor kitchen with grills and fireplace. Fitness center with spinning room. Luxury homes with black and clean steel appliances, granite countertops.
The Trails of White Rock
1121 Beachview St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$959
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,769
1411 sqft
Indulge in the beauty of nature at your fingertips when you come home to the Trails of White Rock Apartments in Dallas, Tx.
Oaks White Rock
9000 Poppy Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$920
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1253 sqft
Prime location on a pristine creek with easy access to Downtown Dallas and shopping and dining. Units have large tubs, hardwood floors and recent renovations. Community trash valet for easy pickup.
Reserves at White Rock
9215 Garland Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,171
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,552
1322 sqft
Experience lakefront living at the Reserve at White Rock Apartments in Dallas, TX. Allow the peaceful sounds and wooded views of White Rock Lake surround you as you are swept away into a private world of your own.
Results within 1 mile of Casa View
The Zeke
1141 Easton Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
901 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated units in a pet-friendly community. Residents have access to on-site laundry. Close to scenic White Rock Lake. Right near I-635 for convenient travel around the Dallas metro region.
Results within 5 miles of Casa View
The Alista
10028 Royal Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$762
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$977
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,501
1217 sqft
At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.
Lakewood Flats
7425 La Vista Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,115
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1234 sqft
Located in the Lakewood area of Dallas at White Rock Lake, Lakewood Flats Apartments is a luxury apartment community with a most desirable balance, casual elegance, sophisticated urbanism and a world of style dedicated solely to you.
Hampton Greens
10911 Woodmeadow Pkwy, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$714
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
954 sqft
Located close to I-635, Dallas Athletic Club, Dallas Botanical Gardens and numerous shopping and dining venues. Special features including nine-foot ceilings, in-unit fireplace, clubhouse, gym, hot tub and pool.
Audubon Park
5800 Northwest Dr, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$881
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
803 sqft
Sparkling pool with sun deck, grills for poolside cook-outs. Double-gated grassy bark park. Comfortable homes with nine-foot ceilings, tile flooring, and washer/dryer connections. Walk to Audubon Park.
The Avery on Southwestern
8910 Southwestern Blvd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,134
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,582
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,007
1352 sqft
Furnished apartments with alarm system, in-unit laundry, dishwasher, and other appliances. Resort-inspired amenities include bars, tanning decks, pools and hot tubs, and a clubhouse. Walk to nearby stores including Target, Kohl's, and Pier 1.
Lakewood on the Trail
101 N Brookside Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$980
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,888
1200 sqft
Historic neighborhood filled with trees. Close to downtown. Renovated kitchens with granite, tile and new lighting. All-new gym and cyber caf̩, pool and community fire pit for all tenants.
The Barons
2101 US Highway 80 E, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$982
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,202
955 sqft
Luxury 1-2 bedroom apartments in heart of Mesquite. Close to Hwy 80 and I-635. Walk to Mesquite Rodeo, Dallas Regional Medical Hospitals, AMC 30 Theaters. Pet-friendly, washer-dryer hookups, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool and putting green.
Parc at White Rock
7545 W Northwest Hwy, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,199
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,249
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
1207 sqft
Luxury apartments right next to White Rock Lake. Community amenities include bike storage, a yoga center and gym. A short walk from the White Rock DART station.
Bellevue Heights
4819 N Galloway Ave, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Clubhouse and game room, 24-hour gym and shimmering pools for all tenants. Three different floorplans with luxurious interiors, French doors, new appliances and more. Pet friendly and dog park on premises.
Northbridge Apartments
8705 Southwestern Blvd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,112
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,537
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,272
1285 sqft
Call us today to schedule a tour! Northbridge is a coveted place to live.
The Lookout at Lake Highlands
9330 Lookout Point, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,375
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located five minutes from White Rock Lake trails and lake. On-site resort-style pool, fitness center, and rooftop outdoor deck. Each home features 10-foot ceilings, granite countertops, and large kitchen islands.
Village Cliffs
8612 Southwestern Blvd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,009
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
913 sqft
Call us today to schedule a tour!The character of Cliffs is in its green spaces and great views.
Alexis at Town East
645 N Town East Blvd, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1331 sqft
Sitting on 15 acres of lush greenery, this pet-friendly community offers a resort-style pool, grills, a business center, and two playgrounds. Homes include fireplaces, high ceilings, and sunrooms. Recycling available.
Hilton Head
11440 McCree Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$855
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come and discover our beautifully landscaped community. At Hilton Head Apartments, you'll find the ideal combination of amenities and location to satisfy your wants and needs. Our distinctive floor plans will meet any lifestyle.
Pecan Knoll
1051 E Centerville Rd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$860
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1186 sqft
Welcome to Pecan Knoll and Broadway Manor Apartments in Garland, Texas! When you step into our community, you will feel the charm of our peaceful atmosphere immediately.
Bluffs at Lakewood
7510 E Grand Ave, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
827 sqft
Located right across from White Rock Creek and its namesake lake, this community is only minutes from Downtown Dallas. Community features include onsite gym and swimming pool. Units feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Mesquite Village
2605 Franklin Dr, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$856
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,078
971 sqft
Grassy courtyard with grill and picnic areas. Two sparkling pools with shade pergola. Walk-in closets with all floor plans. Less than a mile to I-635, US-80.
The Tenison at White Rock
7440 La Vista Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$935
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
969 sqft
If you dig the idea of lakeside living without leaving the city, welcome to Lakewood, which features the jewel of Dallas - White Rock Lake.
Broadway
5118 Broadway Blvd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$980
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
954 sqft
Enjoy the amazing comfort of The Broadway Apartments in Garland, Texas. As a resident of The Broadway Apartments, you will be able to experience affordable living, impressive amenities, and the convenience of being in a wonderful location.
