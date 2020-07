Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range stainless steel oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park pool 24hr maintenance google fiber hot tub online portal cats allowed gym clubhouse dog grooming area e-payments package receiving smoke-free community

Welcome to The Mark at Midtown Park, a brand new luxury urban apartment community in Midtown Park, Dallas, Texas. Fostering a fun-filled, upbeat lifestyle, our luxury apartments in Dallas, TX have a convenient location that is right off of Interstate 75, giving you so many ways to get out and explore. The entire neighborhood is filled with upscale shopping, delicious restaurants, and expansive public parks - giving you the best that the 75231 zip code has to offer. Just minutes away from Park Cities, Preston Hollow, and Downtown Dallas, our luxury studio, 1, 2, & 3 bedroom apartments are designed with you in mind. At The Mark, our residents are our highest priority. We believe you'll experience the best that life has to offer with our wide range of amenities and community conveniences.



Come home to The Mark today.