Last updated July 14 2020 at 8:34 PM

Magnolia off Sylvan

707 Seale Street · (972) 388-3352
Rent Savings
Call today to ask about our move-in specials! Receive first month free and Visa gift card on select apartments! Hurry they are leasing quick!
Gift Card Savings
$1000 Visa Gift Card
Location

707 Seale Street, Dallas, TX 75208
Fort Worth Avenue

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 211 · Avail. now

$1,099

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 540 sqft

Unit 311 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,155

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 540 sqft

Unit 213 · Avail. Jul 26

$1,155

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 540 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 302 · Avail. now

$2,079

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1080 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Magnolia off Sylvan.

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
gym
parking
garage
yoga
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
key fob access
Introducing Magnolia off Sylvan apartment homes now for rent. A boutique apartment community located off Fort Worth Avenue in the acclaimed Kessler Park neighborhood west of downtown Dallas, Texas. Our urban luxury apartments feature a great residential mix of efficiencies, one, and two bedroom apartments for rent. These apartments are full of custom finishes and seamlessly integrated technology packages. Our Magnolia off Sylvan luxury apartments provides a strategic blend of pedestrian-friendly options for fine dining, shopping, fitness, and entertainment. Rent our Magnolia off Sylvan apartments with walkable access to retail and restaurants like Smoke Restaurant, Tacodeli, The Foundry, Houndstooth Coffee, Sync Yoga, and many others. Featuring spacious one and two bedroom apartments with high-end finishes, our Sylvan community is thoughtfully designed to provide residents with the Dallas urban living experience in one of Dallas' most unique neighborhoods. Magnolia off Sylvan is ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $300-$500
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Convenience fee: $20/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $15/month per pet
Parking Details: Other, assigned: $100/month. Please call for more information. Open lot, garage: $200/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Magnolia off Sylvan have any available units?
Magnolia off Sylvan has 10 units available starting at $1,099 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Magnolia off Sylvan have?
Some of Magnolia off Sylvan's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Magnolia off Sylvan currently offering any rent specials?
Magnolia off Sylvan is offering the following rent specials: Call today to ask about our move-in specials! Receive first month free and Visa gift card on select apartments! Hurry they are leasing quick!
Is Magnolia off Sylvan pet-friendly?
Yes, Magnolia off Sylvan is pet friendly.
Does Magnolia off Sylvan offer parking?
Yes, Magnolia off Sylvan offers parking.
Does Magnolia off Sylvan have units with washers and dryers?
No, Magnolia off Sylvan does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Magnolia off Sylvan have a pool?
No, Magnolia off Sylvan does not have a pool.
Does Magnolia off Sylvan have accessible units?
No, Magnolia off Sylvan does not have accessible units.
Does Magnolia off Sylvan have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Magnolia off Sylvan has units with dishwashers.
