Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet granite counters oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities carport gym parking garage yoga cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly key fob access

Introducing Magnolia off Sylvan apartment homes now for rent. A boutique apartment community located off Fort Worth Avenue in the acclaimed Kessler Park neighborhood west of downtown Dallas, Texas. Our urban luxury apartments feature a great residential mix of efficiencies, one, and two bedroom apartments for rent. These apartments are full of custom finishes and seamlessly integrated technology packages. Our Magnolia off Sylvan luxury apartments provides a strategic blend of pedestrian-friendly options for fine dining, shopping, fitness, and entertainment. Rent our Magnolia off Sylvan apartments with walkable access to retail and restaurants like Smoke Restaurant, Tacodeli, The Foundry, Houndstooth Coffee, Sync Yoga, and many others. Featuring spacious one and two bedroom apartments with high-end finishes, our Sylvan community is thoughtfully designed to provide residents with the Dallas urban living experience in one of Dallas' most unique neighborhoods. Magnolia off Sylvan is ...