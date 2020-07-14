All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like Lincoln Kessler Park.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
Lincoln Kessler Park
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:11 PM

Lincoln Kessler Park

2400 Fort Worth Ave · (469) 609-1787
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2400 Fort Worth Ave, Dallas, TX 75211

Price and availability

VERIFIED 40 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 11309 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 732 sqft

Unit 10307 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 732 sqft

Unit 05307 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 732 sqft

See 14+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11301 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,635

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1138 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lincoln Kessler Park.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
conference room
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
cats allowed
accessible
cc payments
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
online portal
trash valet
Our new luxury apartments are located in Kessler Park, near the Trinity Groves neighborhood, and are a few minutes away from all the shopping in the Bishop Arts District. You will have quick access to downtown and the surrounding area via the soaring Margaret Hunt Hill bridge. Our apartments offer one, two, and three-bedroom apartments with attached and detached garages available. Enjoy Club Room access during office hours. Pet-Friendly Community with Pet Park. Take a dip in our luxurious Swimming Pool. Take a sip from our gourmet coffee bar. We have a Conference room & Business Center for our residents to enjoy. 24-Hour Access to the Fitness Room with State-of-the-Art Cardiovascular and Strength Training Equipment. Controlled Access Gates and BBQ Grill Station.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-15 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Move-in Fees: $100 holding fee (refundable)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions. Immunization records and photo required.
Storage Details: Storage units: $40-60/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lincoln Kessler Park have any available units?
Lincoln Kessler Park has 18 units available starting at $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Lincoln Kessler Park have?
Some of Lincoln Kessler Park's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lincoln Kessler Park currently offering any rent specials?
Lincoln Kessler Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lincoln Kessler Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Lincoln Kessler Park is pet friendly.
Does Lincoln Kessler Park offer parking?
Yes, Lincoln Kessler Park offers parking.
Does Lincoln Kessler Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, Lincoln Kessler Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Lincoln Kessler Park have a pool?
Yes, Lincoln Kessler Park has a pool.
Does Lincoln Kessler Park have accessible units?
Yes, Lincoln Kessler Park has accessible units.
Does Lincoln Kessler Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lincoln Kessler Park has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Lincoln Kessler Park?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Neo Midtown Apartments
14181 Noel Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
Crestview
3205 Crestview Dr
Dallas, TX 75235
4600 Ross
4600 Ross Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
Galleries at Park Lane
8110 Park Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
Oaks Trinity
333 E Greenbriar Ln
Dallas, TX 75203
Bluffs at Lakewood
7510 E Grand Ave
Dallas, TX 75214
Cypress at Trinity Groves
320 Singleton Blvd
Dallas, TX 75212
BellaVeux
3280 Cedarplaza Ln
Dallas, TX 75235

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity