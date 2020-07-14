Lincoln Kessler Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room clubhouse coffee bar dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill garage cats allowed accessible cc payments e-payments hot tub internet access online portal trash valet

Our new luxury apartments are located in Kessler Park, near the Trinity Groves neighborhood, and are a few minutes away from all the shopping in the Bishop Arts District. You will have quick access to downtown and the surrounding area via the soaring Margaret Hunt Hill bridge. Our apartments offer one, two, and three-bedroom apartments with attached and detached garages available. Enjoy Club Room access during office hours. Pet-Friendly Community with Pet Park. Take a dip in our luxurious Swimming Pool. Take a sip from our gourmet coffee bar. We have a Conference room & Business Center for our residents to enjoy. 24-Hour Access to the Fitness Room with State-of-the-Art Cardiovascular and Strength Training Equipment. Controlled Access Gates and BBQ Grill Station.