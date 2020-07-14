Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse game room pool bbq/grill internet access cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking gym pet friendly courtyard hot tub online portal

Life in Color - Explore the Many Shades of Hue at Cityplace near Uptown and Downtown Dallas Everything is bigger in Texas, but in Dallas, life is better. Nestled at the intersection of I-75 & Woodall Rodgers Freeway, Hue at Cityplace is a newly renovated community of mid-rise apartments and townhomes. Near these apartments in Dallas, you will find Fortune 500 companies, top rated dining, and a myriad of shopping, all within a fifteen minute radius. Sandwiched between the high-end shops of Uptown and the towering buildings of downtown Dallas, these contemporary apartments give you the best of city living with the convenience of a spacious suburban home. Come inside and select from a collection of studio, one, two and three bedroom homes, each crafted with the finest materials and attention to detail. Kitchens have stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, pantry space, and breakfast bars. The crown molding stretches from room to room and the hardwood foyers add a dramatic touch to entryways. Outside the apartments, residents can enjoy a variety of amenities. Whether you want to break a sweat in the multi-level fitness center or take your dog out to the paw park, your leisure time at Hue at Cityplace will be enhanced by these additions.