Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:00 AM

Hue at Cityplace

2403 N Washington Ave · (833) 962-3117
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2403 N Washington Ave, Dallas, TX 75204

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-254 · Avail. Jul 19

$1,120

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 563 sqft

Unit 1-363 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,120

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 563 sqft

Unit 1-163 · Avail. now

$1,120

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 563 sqft

See 8+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-151 · Avail. now

$1,660

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1084 sqft

Unit 1-343 · Avail. now

$1,660

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1084 sqft

Unit 1-443 · Avail. now

$1,680

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1084 sqft

See 7+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1-374 · Avail. now

$2,045

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1396 sqft

Unit 1-404 · Avail. now

$2,065

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1396 sqft

Unit 1-168 · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1492 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hue at Cityplace.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
gym
pet friendly
courtyard
hot tub
online portal
Life in Color - Explore the Many Shades of Hue at Cityplace near Uptown and Downtown Dallas Everything is bigger in Texas, but in Dallas, life is better. Nestled at the intersection of I-75 & Woodall Rodgers Freeway, Hue at Cityplace is a newly renovated community of mid-rise apartments and townhomes. Near these apartments in Dallas, you will find Fortune 500 companies, top rated dining, and a myriad of shopping, all within a fifteen minute radius. Sandwiched between the high-end shops of Uptown and the towering buildings of downtown Dallas, these contemporary apartments give you the best of city living with the convenience of a spacious suburban home. Come inside and select from a collection of studio, one, two and three bedroom homes, each crafted with the finest materials and attention to detail. Kitchens have stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, pantry space, and breakfast bars. The crown molding stretches from room to room and the hardwood foyers add a dramatic touch to entryways. Outside the apartments, residents can enjoy a variety of amenities. Whether you want to break a sweat in the multi-level fitness center or take your dog out to the paw park, your leisure time at Hue at Cityplace will be enhanced by these additions.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $80 Per Applicant
Deposit: $100-$300
Move-in Fees: Admin fee: $150
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Tech package(internet&cable): $96/month, trash: $15/month, Pest control: $3/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 3
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Parking garage, reserved: $35/month, attached garage.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Hue at Cityplace have any available units?
Hue at Cityplace has 28 units available starting at $1,120 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Hue at Cityplace have?
Some of Hue at Cityplace's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hue at Cityplace currently offering any rent specials?
Hue at Cityplace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hue at Cityplace pet-friendly?
Yes, Hue at Cityplace is pet friendly.
Does Hue at Cityplace offer parking?
Yes, Hue at Cityplace offers parking.
Does Hue at Cityplace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Hue at Cityplace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Hue at Cityplace have a pool?
Yes, Hue at Cityplace has a pool.
Does Hue at Cityplace have accessible units?
No, Hue at Cityplace does not have accessible units.
Does Hue at Cityplace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hue at Cityplace has units with dishwashers.

