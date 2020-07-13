Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors refrigerator oven range Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Discover your new home at Highland Hills Apartments! Conveniently located near the heart of Dallas, Highland Hills offers numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door. The surrounding neighborhood is sure to offer you a relaxing environment and a multitude of culturally enriching experiences, making Highland Hills Apartments the ideal place to call home! Offering a variety of spacious 1, 2, 3, & 4 bedroom apartment homes, we’re the expert at combining quality and comfort. Our residents get to enjoy a wide variety of spectacular amenities that provide them with a truly extraordinary living experience. Every feature is designed with you in mind, from the grilling/picnic areas to the gorgeous landscaping and popular playground area. It is our pleasure to provide the everyday comforts and benefits that allow our residents to turn their apartments into their homes. So look no further, your new home is waiting for you at Highland Hills Apartments!