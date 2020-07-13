All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:15 AM

Highland Hills

5850 Highland Hills Dr · (469) 217-6971
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5850 Highland Hills Dr, Dallas, TX 75241
Highland Hills

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 114 · Avail. Jul 31

$720

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 760 sqft

Unit 131 · Avail. Jul 17

$795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 760 sqft

Unit 222 · Avail. now

$810

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 760 sqft

See 1+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 234 · Avail. Jul 30

$820

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 883 sqft

Unit 241 · Avail. Jul 23

$835

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 883 sqft

Unit 204 · Avail. now

$895

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 883 sqft

See 1+ more

4 Bedrooms

Unit 244 · Avail. Jul 30

$920

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1060 sqft

Unit 237 · Avail. Aug 3

$920

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1060 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Highland Hills.

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
refrigerator
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Discover your new home at Highland Hills Apartments! Conveniently located near the heart of Dallas, Highland Hills offers numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door. The surrounding neighborhood is sure to offer you a relaxing environment and a multitude of culturally enriching experiences, making Highland Hills Apartments the ideal place to call home! Offering a variety of spacious 1, 2, 3, & 4 bedroom apartment homes, we’re the expert at combining quality and comfort. Our residents get to enjoy a wide variety of spectacular amenities that provide them with a truly extraordinary living experience. Every feature is designed with you in mind, from the grilling/picnic areas to the gorgeous landscaping and popular playground area. It is our pleasure to provide the everyday comforts and benefits that allow our residents to turn their apartments into their homes. So look no further, your new home is waiting for you at Highland Hills Apartments!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Highland Hills have any available units?
Highland Hills has 10 units available starting at $720 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Highland Hills have?
Some of Highland Hills's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Highland Hills currently offering any rent specials?
Highland Hills is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Highland Hills pet-friendly?
Yes, Highland Hills is pet friendly.
Does Highland Hills offer parking?
Yes, Highland Hills offers parking.
Does Highland Hills have units with washers and dryers?
No, Highland Hills does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Highland Hills have a pool?
Yes, Highland Hills has a pool.
Does Highland Hills have accessible units?
No, Highland Hills does not have accessible units.
Does Highland Hills have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Highland Hills has units with dishwashers.
