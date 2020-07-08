Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning bathtub dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access package receiving cats allowed alarm system business center conference room green community pool table lobby

Berkshire Medical District is a fresh, new take on modern urban living. Packed with guiltless luxuries, this stunning community takes the concepts of refinement and sophistication to a whole new level. In addition to a fun, modern design and posh finishes, residents enjoy spacious floor plans and an exciting location near the Dallas Art Museum, Maple Avenue restaurants, the UT Southwestern Medical Center, and I-35 access for an easy drive to the greater Dallas area.

Berkshire Medical District offers modern one and two bedroom apartments, and two bedroom townhomes with direct access garages, deliver modern living at its best, with style and sophistication to spare. Apartments include wood-style flooring, oversized closets, granite countertops in the kitchen and bath, and a private balcony or patio. All of our Berkshire Medical District apartments are pet friendly, so you can bring your favorite four-legged roommate along. We match stylish interiors with first-class community amenities,