All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like Berkshire Medical District.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
Berkshire Medical District
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:01 AM

Berkshire Medical District

4730 Fairmount St · (833) 766-5049
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4730 Fairmount St, Dallas, TX 75219

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3103 · Avail. now

$1,116

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 695 sqft

Unit 3309 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,146

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 682 sqft

Unit 2308 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,147

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 754 sqft

See 19+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4302 · Avail. now

$1,382

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1092 sqft

Unit 5326 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,432

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1092 sqft

Unit 5226 · Avail. now

$1,433

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1092 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Berkshire Medical District.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
alarm system
business center
conference room
green community
pool table
lobby
Berkshire Medical District is a fresh, new take on modern urban living. Packed with guiltless luxuries, this stunning community takes the concepts of refinement and sophistication to a whole new level. In addition to a fun, modern design and posh finishes, residents enjoy spacious floor plans and an exciting location near the Dallas Art Museum, Maple Avenue restaurants, the UT Southwestern Medical Center, and I-35 access for an easy drive to the greater Dallas area.
Berkshire Medical District offers modern one and two bedroom apartments, and two bedroom townhomes with direct access garages, deliver modern living at its best, with style and sophistication to spare. Apartments include wood-style flooring, oversized closets, granite countertops in the kitchen and bath, and a private balcony or patio. All of our Berkshire Medical District apartments are pet friendly, so you can bring your favorite four-legged roommate along. We match stylish interiors with first-class community amenities,

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500 (1 bedroom), $750 ( 2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease, Covered Parking: $30/month, Detached Garages: $150/month. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Berkshire Medical District have any available units?
Berkshire Medical District has 32 units available starting at $1,116 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Berkshire Medical District have?
Some of Berkshire Medical District's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Berkshire Medical District currently offering any rent specials?
Berkshire Medical District is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Berkshire Medical District pet-friendly?
Yes, Berkshire Medical District is pet friendly.
Does Berkshire Medical District offer parking?
Yes, Berkshire Medical District offers parking.
Does Berkshire Medical District have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Berkshire Medical District offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Berkshire Medical District have a pool?
Yes, Berkshire Medical District has a pool.
Does Berkshire Medical District have accessible units?
No, Berkshire Medical District does not have accessible units.
Does Berkshire Medical District have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Berkshire Medical District has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Berkshire Medical District?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Waterford at Bellmar
7879 Riverfall Dr
Dallas, TX 75230
Century Lake Highlands
6808 Skillman St
Dallas, TX 75231
IMT Prestonwood
15480 Dallas Parkway
Dallas, TX 75248
Village Square
5959 Watership Ln
Dallas, TX 75237
Lavera At Lake Highlands
9842 Audelia Rd
Dallas, TX 75238
Oaks Trinity
333 E Greenbriar Ln
Dallas, TX 75203
Berkshire Auburn
5515 Arapaho Rd
Dallas, TX 75248
Aberdeen at Bellmar
10843 N Central Expy
Dallas, TX 75230

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity