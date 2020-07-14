All apartments in Dallas
Aura on McKinney
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:15 AM

Aura on McKinney

4209 McKinney Ave · (972) 882-9368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4209 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX 75205
Oak Lawn

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 months AGO

1 Bedroom

A2 - 1

$1,480

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 702 sqft

A1 - 1

$1,530

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 662 sqft

A5 - 1

$1,600

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 758 sqft

See 11+ more

2 Bedrooms

B1 - 1

$2,135

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 994 sqft

B1 - 2

$2,210

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 994 sqft

B2 - 1

$2,340

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1122 sqft

See 11+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Aura on McKinney.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
conference room
car charging
clubhouse
concierge
dog grooming area
dog park
elevator
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
package receiving
bike storage
courtyard
internet access
lobby
media room
Discover the height of attainable elegance at Aura on McKinney. A quick stroll through pedestrian-friendly streets, just beyond Downtown will take you to Dallas’ newest boutique apartment community. Conveniently housed next to Knox-Henderson, and with easy access to Uptown and West Village, the energy of the city is felt as a reverberation of fine dining, entertainment, and access to a limitless lifestyle. Experience urban living at its finest.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Parking Garage: 1 Space Provided.
Storage Details: Storage Unit: $75/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Aura on McKinney have any available units?
Aura on McKinney offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,480 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $2,135. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Aura on McKinney have?
Some of Aura on McKinney's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Aura on McKinney currently offering any rent specials?
Aura on McKinney is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Aura on McKinney pet-friendly?
Yes, Aura on McKinney is pet friendly.
Does Aura on McKinney offer parking?
Yes, Aura on McKinney offers parking.
Does Aura on McKinney have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Aura on McKinney offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Aura on McKinney have a pool?
Yes, Aura on McKinney has a pool.
Does Aura on McKinney have accessible units?
No, Aura on McKinney does not have accessible units.
Does Aura on McKinney have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Aura on McKinney has units with dishwashers.
