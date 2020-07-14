Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly conference room car charging clubhouse concierge dog grooming area dog park elevator fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill garage package receiving bike storage courtyard internet access lobby media room

Discover the height of attainable elegance at Aura on McKinney. A quick stroll through pedestrian-friendly streets, just beyond Downtown will take you to Dallas’ newest boutique apartment community. Conveniently housed next to Knox-Henderson, and with easy access to Uptown and West Village, the energy of the city is felt as a reverberation of fine dining, entertainment, and access to a limitless lifestyle. Experience urban living at its finest.