Aura on McKinney

Lease Length: 6-18 months Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Parking Garage: 1 Space Provided.
Storage Details: Storage Unit: $75/month