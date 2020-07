Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities patio / balcony hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse coffee bar gym pool lobby cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly carport internet access media room

Aura Bluffview offers sophisticated elegance in one of the most desirable communities in Dallas. Adjacent to the lush, tree-lined streets in the established neighborhoods of Bluffview and Preston Hollow, the luxury apartment homes effortlessly connect residents to entertainment districts, prominent employment hubs, medical districts, as well as the Dallas Love Field airport. Built with convenience in mind, Aura Bluffview provides immediate and walkable access to the Bachman Creek Greenbelt nature trail, gourmet markets, retail offerings, restaurants and a locally-owned coffee shop and craft brewery.