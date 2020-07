Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator oven range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center clubhouse courtyard dog park elevator fire pit 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage package receiving 24hr maintenance coffee bar conference room dog grooming area internet access

Alta Trinity Green invites you to get in on the ground floor of something brand new. We offer stylish studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments for rent in the heart of Dallas, TX. Our community combines a relaxed, social atmosphere, with an energetic urban environment. Enjoy premium amenities and boutique-inspired living at this electrifying community.Sophistication can be found in every corner at Alta Trinity Green. Inside your home, you will appreciate the soaring ceilings and stunning kitchens; complete with quartz countertops and coordinating glass-tile backsplash. Beyond the front door is a world of unique amenities. Take advantage of Technogym weight machines in the 24/7 athletic center or grill with friends before cracking open a cold one around the fire pit.Alta Trinity Green keeps you connected, providing easy access; whether you want to go south to the Bishop Arts District or north to the Trinity River.