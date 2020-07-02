9974 Rio Doso Drive, Dallas, TX 75227 Riverway Estates-Bruton Terrace
Amenities
dishwasher
new construction
garage
walk in closets
microwave
carpet
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home with designer touches throughout, enjoy this single story with open living, secluded master, walk in closet, landscaped backyard, fresh paint and new carpet, check it out!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
