Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace extra storage

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is located in desirable Old Lake Highlands near Norbuck Park and White Rock Lake. Updated kitchen with breakfast bar opens to Den area. Large open living areas with fireplace in paneled Den. Home features updated master bathroom, vintage hall bath, covered patio in back, lots of trees and oversized garage with extra storage. Great location in Hexter Elementary district.