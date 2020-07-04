9918 Hustead Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage oven

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom + Bonus Room and Covered Patio - Open House! Thursday, August 8 from 4:30-6:30 PM. This home is cute as a button and ready for move-in! Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and a converted garage for extra space, storage, or flexible room. The home has been freshly painted on the interior, and a new fence in the front yard was recently installed. All ceramic tile throughout the home make it easy to maintain. Separate laundry area from the kitchen! Spacious master bedroom has a private door to the covered patio and backyard. You are welcome to drive by the property prior to showing. Please confirm your appointment with Prisela @ (407)605-2095.



(RLNE5039608)