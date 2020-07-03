All apartments in Dallas
Last updated November 5 2019 at 1:20 AM

9825 Crest Meadow Drive

9825 Crest Meadow Dr · No Longer Available
Location

9825 Crest Meadow Dr, Dallas, TX 75230

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Preston Hollow contemporary home with garage and lush, landscaped, private yard. Vaulted ceilings and terrazzo flooring grace the entry. Large windows adorn the living with natural light and the large, brick fireplace perfectly compliments the space. The sliding glass door in the dining opens to a stone patio in the side yard. The large, bright kitchen has lots of counter space, a full pantry, and ample storage. The master suite has a walk-in closet, custom built-ins, and a private entry. The open floorplan, loft, and upstairs accommodations make this home versatile and great for entertaining! Near the corner of Walnut Hill & Hillcrest.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9825 Crest Meadow Drive have any available units?
9825 Crest Meadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9825 Crest Meadow Drive have?
Some of 9825 Crest Meadow Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9825 Crest Meadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9825 Crest Meadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9825 Crest Meadow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9825 Crest Meadow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 9825 Crest Meadow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9825 Crest Meadow Drive offers parking.
Does 9825 Crest Meadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9825 Crest Meadow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9825 Crest Meadow Drive have a pool?
No, 9825 Crest Meadow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9825 Crest Meadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 9825 Crest Meadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9825 Crest Meadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9825 Crest Meadow Drive has units with dishwashers.

