9825 Crest Meadow Drive

Preston Hollow contemporary home with garage and lush, landscaped, private yard. Vaulted ceilings and terrazzo flooring grace the entry. Large windows adorn the living with natural light and the large, brick fireplace perfectly compliments the space. The sliding glass door in the dining opens to a stone patio in the side yard. The large, bright kitchen has lots of counter space, a full pantry, and ample storage. The master suite has a walk-in closet, custom built-ins, and a private entry. The open floorplan, loft, and upstairs accommodations make this home versatile and great for entertaining! Near the corner of Walnut Hill & Hillcrest.