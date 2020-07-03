All apartments in Dallas
Dallas, TX
9804 Northcliff Drive
Last updated January 9 2020 at 9:42 PM

9804 Northcliff Drive

9804 Northcliff Drive · No Longer Available
Dallas
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Location

9804 Northcliff Drive, Dallas, TX 75218
Old Lake Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Amazing rental opportunity walking distance to White Rock Lake, minutes to Lakewood, and all that Dallas has to offer. Ready for immediate move in. Renovated in 2011 to include all the modern requirements. 3, 2.5, 2, floor plan. Stacked Formals, plus den that could serve as 4th bedroom. Kitchen Cabinets, Granite, hardwoods, stainless steel appliances with fridge New built in wine fridge in kitchen will stay. Functional, split floor plan ideal for any living situation. Nest exterior security cameras for added security. Right across the street from Hexter Elementary School. Pets are case by case and subject to non refundable pet fee. Short term lease available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 600
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9804 Northcliff Drive have any available units?
9804 Northcliff Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9804 Northcliff Drive have?
Some of 9804 Northcliff Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9804 Northcliff Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9804 Northcliff Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9804 Northcliff Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9804 Northcliff Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9804 Northcliff Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9804 Northcliff Drive offers parking.
Does 9804 Northcliff Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9804 Northcliff Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9804 Northcliff Drive have a pool?
No, 9804 Northcliff Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9804 Northcliff Drive have accessible units?
No, 9804 Northcliff Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9804 Northcliff Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9804 Northcliff Drive has units with dishwashers.

