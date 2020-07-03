9804 Northcliff Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Amazing rental opportunity walking distance to White Rock Lake, minutes to Lakewood, and all that Dallas has to offer. Ready for immediate move in. Renovated in 2011 to include all the modern requirements. 3, 2.5, 2, floor plan. Stacked Formals, plus den that could serve as 4th bedroom. Kitchen Cabinets, Granite, hardwoods, stainless steel appliances with fridge New built in wine fridge in kitchen will stay. Functional, split floor plan ideal for any living situation. Nest exterior security cameras for added security. Right across the street from Hexter Elementary School. Pets are case by case and subject to non refundable pet fee. Short term lease available.