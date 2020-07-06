9712 White Ash Road

Amenities

Newly renovated, large 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home with an additional living area! Vaulted ceiling, new black appliances, 2 inch blinds, french doors, all wood look flooring and tile in the kitchen and baths. Walk in closets in two of the bedrooms, built-in shelving, and ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Smart looking ranch style brick home. Fenced back yard. Fully equipped kitchen with breakfast bar. Hurry this will go quickly!! Go to Rentals.Texas-Plex for more information. Updated pictures coming soon!!