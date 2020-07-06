All apartments in Dallas
9712 White Ash Road
9712 White Ash Road

9712 White Ash Road · No Longer Available
Location

9712 White Ash Road, Dallas, TX 75249
Mountain Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newly renovated, large 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home with an additional living area! Vaulted ceiling, new black appliances, 2 inch blinds, french doors, all wood look flooring and tile in the kitchen and baths. Walk in closets in two of the bedrooms, built-in shelving, and ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Smart looking ranch style brick home. Fenced back yard. Fully equipped kitchen with breakfast bar. Hurry this will go quickly!! Go to Rentals.Texas-Plex for more information. Updated pictures coming soon!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9712 White Ash Road have any available units?
9712 White Ash Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9712 White Ash Road have?
Some of 9712 White Ash Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9712 White Ash Road currently offering any rent specials?
9712 White Ash Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9712 White Ash Road pet-friendly?
No, 9712 White Ash Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 9712 White Ash Road offer parking?
Yes, 9712 White Ash Road offers parking.
Does 9712 White Ash Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9712 White Ash Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9712 White Ash Road have a pool?
No, 9712 White Ash Road does not have a pool.
Does 9712 White Ash Road have accessible units?
No, 9712 White Ash Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9712 White Ash Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9712 White Ash Road has units with dishwashers.

