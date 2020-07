Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

Light, bright, and happy home remodeled and ready for move in. This property features two spacious living areas, formal dining, an oversized galley kitchen open to the breakfast nook, and a huge family room with built-ins. Large bedrooms, and lots of closet space, and a split fourth bedroom that could be perfect for an office or game room. Fenced backyard with patio and a two car garage. Conveniently located near shopping, major freeways, and restaurants.