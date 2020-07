Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Located in desirable Lake Highlands and Richardson ISD, this open floor plan is a perfect family home. With over 3,000 SF, this 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom property features contemporary hardware, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in the kitchen. No detail was left unturned when it was remodeled, including solid oak hardwood floors and designer tile throughout. Enjoy outdoor living in the oversized backyard with plenty of room for a playscape or pool.