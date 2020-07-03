935 Lausanne Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking hot tub

A rare opportunity to rent in prestigious Kessler Park! This magnificent gem nestled in the rolling hills of Kessler Park was remodeled in 2011 with brand new wood floors installed March 2019. New AC unit. Great 3 bedroom 2.5 bath 3 living area home with luxury master and secondary bathrooms. High quality appliances with butler pantry and eat-in island kitchen plus desk. Covered outdoor entertainment area with fireplace, covered patio with hot tub and beautiful backyard to enjoy. Walking distance from Stevens Creek Golf Course, this home exudes pride of ownership in every detail, a painstakingly and meticulously cared for masterpiece.