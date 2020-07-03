All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 29 2019 at 10:51 PM

935 Lausanne Avenue

935 Lausanne Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

935 Lausanne Avenue, Dallas, TX 75208
Kessler Park - Stevens Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
A rare opportunity to rent in prestigious Kessler Park! This magnificent gem nestled in the rolling hills of Kessler Park was remodeled in 2011 with brand new wood floors installed March 2019. New AC unit. Great 3 bedroom 2.5 bath 3 living area home with luxury master and secondary bathrooms. High quality appliances with butler pantry and eat-in island kitchen plus desk. Covered outdoor entertainment area with fireplace, covered patio with hot tub and beautiful backyard to enjoy. Walking distance from Stevens Creek Golf Course, this home exudes pride of ownership in every detail, a painstakingly and meticulously cared for masterpiece.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 935 Lausanne Avenue have any available units?
935 Lausanne Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 935 Lausanne Avenue have?
Some of 935 Lausanne Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 935 Lausanne Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
935 Lausanne Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 935 Lausanne Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 935 Lausanne Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 935 Lausanne Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 935 Lausanne Avenue offers parking.
Does 935 Lausanne Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 935 Lausanne Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 935 Lausanne Avenue have a pool?
No, 935 Lausanne Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 935 Lausanne Avenue have accessible units?
No, 935 Lausanne Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 935 Lausanne Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 935 Lausanne Avenue has units with dishwashers.

