Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool

This cute house is all you will need! Looking for an affordable place to have for yourself? This is it! One bedroom and 2 living areas! House comes with refrigerator and stacked washer and dryer! Has wood floors and ceramic tiles throughout the house. It is located in a gated community. The HOA covers water and trash! There's a club house, and community pool for your use! Come check it out today!