9230 Freeport Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9230 Freeport Drive

9230 Freeport Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9230 Freeport Drive, Dallas, TX 75228
Las Casas

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute three bedroom, two bath house. Located on a corner lot in Dallas.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9230 Freeport Drive have any available units?
9230 Freeport Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 9230 Freeport Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9230 Freeport Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9230 Freeport Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9230 Freeport Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9230 Freeport Drive offer parking?
No, 9230 Freeport Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9230 Freeport Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9230 Freeport Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9230 Freeport Drive have a pool?
No, 9230 Freeport Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9230 Freeport Drive have accessible units?
No, 9230 Freeport Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9230 Freeport Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9230 Freeport Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9230 Freeport Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9230 Freeport Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

