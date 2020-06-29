All apartments in Dallas
9024 Larchwood Dr
Last updated April 14 2020 at 12:25 PM

9024 Larchwood Dr

9024 Larchwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9024 Larchwood Drive, Dallas, TX 75238
Lake Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful Home in Coveted L-Streets Neighborhood - Property Id: 229399

Updated kitchen with granite countertops! Located on a quiet tree-lined street, this charming 3/2/2LA home in the sought-after L-Streets is beautiful! Gorgeous hardwoods in living room, dining room, and all 3 bedrooms. Nice back yard with a sizeable storage barn. Wonderful home inside 635. One minute to White Rock Lake, parks and outdoor activities. Close to Award-winning Lake Highlands Elementary and Lake Highlands Junior High (in the Richardson School District).
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/229399
Property Id 229399

(RLNE5586930)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9024 Larchwood Dr have any available units?
9024 Larchwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9024 Larchwood Dr have?
Some of 9024 Larchwood Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9024 Larchwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9024 Larchwood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9024 Larchwood Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9024 Larchwood Dr is pet friendly.
Does 9024 Larchwood Dr offer parking?
No, 9024 Larchwood Dr does not offer parking.
Does 9024 Larchwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9024 Larchwood Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9024 Larchwood Dr have a pool?
No, 9024 Larchwood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9024 Larchwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 9024 Larchwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9024 Larchwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9024 Larchwood Dr has units with dishwashers.

