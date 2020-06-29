9024 Larchwood Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful Home in Coveted L-Streets Neighborhood - Property Id: 229399



Updated kitchen with granite countertops! Located on a quiet tree-lined street, this charming 3/2/2LA home in the sought-after L-Streets is beautiful! Gorgeous hardwoods in living room, dining room, and all 3 bedrooms. Nice back yard with a sizeable storage barn. Wonderful home inside 635. One minute to White Rock Lake, parks and outdoor activities. Close to Award-winning Lake Highlands Elementary and Lake Highlands Junior High (in the Richardson School District).

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/229399

Property Id 229399



(RLNE5586930)