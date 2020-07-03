All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9011 Redondo Drive

9011 Redondo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9011 Redondo Drive, Dallas, TX 75218
Casa Linda-Casa View

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
RARE FIND 3 bedroom, 2 bath bungalow in Little Forest Hills!! Super cute with lots of character and charm! This house has 3 large bedrooms with the master BR split from secondary bedrooms. Open floor plan, updated kitchen, neutral decor, faux fireplace, designer ceiling fans in all 3 bedrooms, built ins in living room and so much more! Living area in front could be used as office. Kitchen has eating nook and there is a large dining area as well. Refrigerator is included! Enjoy the large and very private back yard from the covered deck. The bonus? How about a large storage shed and a chicken coop! Fantastic location! Walk to White Rock Lake , the Arboretum and more! Dont miss out on this charming home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9011 Redondo Drive have any available units?
9011 Redondo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9011 Redondo Drive have?
Some of 9011 Redondo Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9011 Redondo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9011 Redondo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9011 Redondo Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9011 Redondo Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 9011 Redondo Drive offer parking?
No, 9011 Redondo Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9011 Redondo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9011 Redondo Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9011 Redondo Drive have a pool?
No, 9011 Redondo Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9011 Redondo Drive have accessible units?
No, 9011 Redondo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9011 Redondo Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9011 Redondo Drive has units with dishwashers.

