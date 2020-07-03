9011 Redondo Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

RARE FIND 3 bedroom, 2 bath bungalow in Little Forest Hills!! Super cute with lots of character and charm! This house has 3 large bedrooms with the master BR split from secondary bedrooms. Open floor plan, updated kitchen, neutral decor, faux fireplace, designer ceiling fans in all 3 bedrooms, built ins in living room and so much more! Living area in front could be used as office. Kitchen has eating nook and there is a large dining area as well. Refrigerator is included! Enjoy the large and very private back yard from the covered deck. The bonus? How about a large storage shed and a chicken coop! Fantastic location! Walk to White Rock Lake , the Arboretum and more! Dont miss out on this charming home!