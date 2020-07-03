8635 Daytonia Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

White Rock Lake prairie style home in amazing Little Forest Hills. Beautiful wood floors, 6 panel doors, crowne molding, and wonderful tiled faux fireplace. Remodeled kit has cobalt blue cer tile and comes equipped w range, dishwasher, disposal, microwave, and fridge. Washer and dryer included. Oversized bath has separate shower and tub. Large wood deck overlooks shaded back yard with 2 large storage buildings. No aggressive dogs or dogs over 25 lb.s. 2 year lease. References checked are credit, criminal background, job verification, current and previous landlord. You will love living in fun and friendly Little Forest Hills.