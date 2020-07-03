All apartments in Dallas
8635 Daytonia Avenue
Last updated September 11 2019 at 3:14 AM

8635 Daytonia Avenue

8635 Daytonia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8635 Daytonia Avenue, Dallas, TX 75218
Casa Linda-Casa View

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
White Rock Lake prairie style home in amazing Little Forest Hills. Beautiful wood floors, 6 panel doors, crowne molding, and wonderful tiled faux fireplace. Remodeled kit has cobalt blue cer tile and comes equipped w range, dishwasher, disposal, microwave, and fridge. Washer and dryer included. Oversized bath has separate shower and tub. Large wood deck overlooks shaded back yard with 2 large storage buildings. No aggressive dogs or dogs over 25 lb.s. 2 year lease. References checked are credit, criminal background, job verification, current and previous landlord. You will love living in fun and friendly Little Forest Hills.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

