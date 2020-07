Amenities

garage recently renovated playground microwave

This corner lot features a huge front and backyard, brand new kitchen, bathrooms, paint, and flooring throughout as well as a 2 car garage. RISD schools. Conveniently located near 635 and 75, new restaurants on The Hill and walking distance to Lake Highlands YMCA and neighborhood playgrounds.