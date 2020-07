Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Beautifully remodeled 3 bed, 2 bath home in the Richardson school district. New laminate flooring throughout, new paint, new tile and fixtures in both bathrooms. New kitchen features include all new oven, range, dishwasher, refrigerator and granite countertops! Great covered deck and monstrously big back yard for pets or gardening. Full two car garage with openers. New high efficiency HVAC air will save on utility bills.