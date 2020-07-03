8556 Westfield Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully renovated, spacious, and clean home in PRIME Dallas neighborhood in Richardson ISD! Located in Northwood Estates with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, living and dining areas, updated kitchen with NEW quartz counter tops and cabinets, deck, and Large fenced yard. All NEW appliances include stainless steel range, built-in microwave, dishwasher, washer dryer connection, new water heater, and ceiling fans. NEW laminate flooring throughout with upgraded bathrooms. New Roof. Garage parking. Easy access to nearby shopping, dining, parks, transportation and 635 and 75. Great place to call home!