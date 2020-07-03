All apartments in Dallas
8556 Westfield Drive

Location

8556 Westfield Drive, Dallas, TX 75243
Lake Highlands

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully renovated, spacious, and clean home in PRIME Dallas neighborhood in Richardson ISD! Located in Northwood Estates with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, living and dining areas, updated kitchen with NEW quartz counter tops and cabinets, deck, and Large fenced yard. All NEW appliances include stainless steel range, built-in microwave, dishwasher, washer dryer connection, new water heater, and ceiling fans. NEW laminate flooring throughout with upgraded bathrooms. New Roof. Garage parking. Easy access to nearby shopping, dining, parks, transportation and 635 and 75. Great place to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8556 Westfield Drive have any available units?
8556 Westfield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 8556 Westfield Drive have?
Some of 8556 Westfield Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8556 Westfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8556 Westfield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8556 Westfield Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8556 Westfield Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 8556 Westfield Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8556 Westfield Drive offers parking.
Does 8556 Westfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8556 Westfield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8556 Westfield Drive have a pool?
No, 8556 Westfield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8556 Westfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 8556 Westfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8556 Westfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8556 Westfield Drive has units with dishwashers.

