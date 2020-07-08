8505 Lockhaven Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar parking garage

Nestled in the coveted Lake Highlands school district this lovely L Streets home has much to offer,from the landscaped greeting, bright and open floor plan,stunning hardwood floors throughout,to the expansive fenced back yard!The third bedroom wall has been opened to offer additional living space and is presently used as an office. Landlord can install double barn doors should tenant desire.Charming living and dining areas,plantation shutters,blackout shades,2 car attached garage, and an over sized back yard and patio excellent for entertaining!Walking distance to great dining,coffee shops,patisserie,post office!Landlord is a licensed realtor in the State of Texas.Tenant and realtor to verify all information.