All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 8505 Lockhaven Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
8505 Lockhaven Drive
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:31 AM

8505 Lockhaven Drive

8505 Lockhaven Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Lake Highlands
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8505 Lockhaven Drive, Dallas, TX 75238
Lake Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
coffee bar
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
Nestled in the coveted Lake Highlands school district this lovely L Streets home has much to offer,from the landscaped greeting, bright and open floor plan,stunning hardwood floors throughout,to the expansive fenced back yard!The third bedroom wall has been opened to offer additional living space and is presently used as an office. Landlord can install double barn doors should tenant desire.Charming living and dining areas,plantation shutters,blackout shades,2 car attached garage, and an over sized back yard and patio excellent for entertaining!Walking distance to great dining,coffee shops,patisserie,post office!Landlord is a licensed realtor in the State of Texas.Tenant and realtor to verify all information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8505 Lockhaven Drive have any available units?
8505 Lockhaven Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 8505 Lockhaven Drive have?
Some of 8505 Lockhaven Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8505 Lockhaven Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8505 Lockhaven Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8505 Lockhaven Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8505 Lockhaven Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 8505 Lockhaven Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8505 Lockhaven Drive offers parking.
Does 8505 Lockhaven Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8505 Lockhaven Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8505 Lockhaven Drive have a pool?
No, 8505 Lockhaven Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8505 Lockhaven Drive have accessible units?
No, 8505 Lockhaven Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8505 Lockhaven Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8505 Lockhaven Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aura on McKinney
4209 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75205
Sonoma Apartments
2001 North Fitzhugh Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
Shoreview Flats
10151 Shoreview Rd
Dallas, TX 75238
Greenhouse Villas
5310 Gaston Avenue
Dallas, TX 75214
Munger Place Residences
5119 Junius Street
Dallas, TX 75214
Regis Square
1355 N Jim Miller Rd
Dallas, TX 75217
The Avery on Southwestern
8910 Southwestern Blvd
Dallas, TX 75214
HIGHLAND PARK WEST LEMMON
3600 Wheeler St
Dallas, TX 75209

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University