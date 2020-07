Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful home in east Dallas near Baylor hospital and Deep Ellum up and coming area. Homes was totally updated two years ago and boasts allot of natural sunlight, 4 bedroom with large utility room. Fencing provides extra security including automatic iron gate with opener. Detached 2 car garage. One of the best vegetarian restaurants in Texas is located one block away. Pets allowed under some conditions. JUNE 1 MOVE-IN