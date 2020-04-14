All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8213 Meadow Road

8213 Meadow Road · No Longer Available
Location

8213 Meadow Road, Dallas, TX 75231
Vickery

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
internet cafe
gym
pool
bbq/grill
pet friendly
yoga
8213 Meadow Road Apt #1148, Dallas, TX 75231 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dawn Phipps, Dash, (469) 570-9994. Available from: 01/29/2019. Pets: allowed. Welcome to a new residential community offering a truly upscale and luxurious living experience! Choose from 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom luxury apartments north Dallas that provide comfort and convenience down to the smallest details! Each home is designed to offer that dream home feel you’ve always wanted with the upscale amenities that you’d expect to find in north Dallas luxury apartments. High ceilings, wood-style flooring, sleek, steel kitchen appliances and LED lighting are just some of the amenities you’ll find throughout your home. You’ll also have access to a swimming pool and sundeck, clubhouse, cyber café and coffee bar, fitness center and yoga/spin studio and a barbecue area that are located throughout our community surrounding your new home. If you’ve been looking for the excitement that comes with new apartments in Dallas, you won’t want to miss this beauty. Give the leasing office a call today to get started on the process toward finding your dream home. [ Published 6-Feb-19 / ID 2795345 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8213 Meadow Road have any available units?
8213 Meadow Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 8213 Meadow Road have?
Some of 8213 Meadow Road's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8213 Meadow Road currently offering any rent specials?
8213 Meadow Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8213 Meadow Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 8213 Meadow Road is pet friendly.
Does 8213 Meadow Road offer parking?
No, 8213 Meadow Road does not offer parking.
Does 8213 Meadow Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8213 Meadow Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8213 Meadow Road have a pool?
Yes, 8213 Meadow Road has a pool.
Does 8213 Meadow Road have accessible units?
No, 8213 Meadow Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8213 Meadow Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 8213 Meadow Road does not have units with dishwashers.

