Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar internet cafe gym pool bbq/grill pet friendly yoga

8213 Meadow Road Apt #1148, Dallas, TX 75231 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dawn Phipps, Dash, (469) 570-9994. Available from: 01/29/2019. Pets: allowed. Welcome to a new residential community offering a truly upscale and luxurious living experience! Choose from 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom luxury apartments north Dallas that provide comfort and convenience down to the smallest details! Each home is designed to offer that dream home feel you’ve always wanted with the upscale amenities that you’d expect to find in north Dallas luxury apartments. High ceilings, wood-style flooring, sleek, steel kitchen appliances and LED lighting are just some of the amenities you’ll find throughout your home. You’ll also have access to a swimming pool and sundeck, clubhouse, cyber café and coffee bar, fitness center and yoga/spin studio and a barbecue area that are located throughout our community surrounding your new home. If you’ve been looking for the excitement that comes with new apartments in Dallas, you won’t want to miss this beauty. Give the leasing office a call today to get started on the process toward finding your dream home. [ Published 6-Feb-19 / ID 2795345 ]