806 Buckalew Street

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Cute home with lots of 1930’s character, original hardwood floors, large fenced back yard, and flexible floor plan. In addition to the functional vintage kitchen and dining room with the original build-ins, there is a large room that could be used as a third bedroom or second living area. The garage was converted to give room for a full-sized laundry area off the kitchen and an additional room that would be great for a craft room or more storage. Conveniently located close to Dallas in North Oak Cliff not far from Bishop Arts and major highways.