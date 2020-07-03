All apartments in Dallas
806 Buckalew Street

Location

806 Buckalew Street, Dallas, TX 75208

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute home with lots of 1930’s character, original hardwood floors, large fenced back yard, and flexible floor plan. In addition to the functional vintage kitchen and dining room with the original build-ins, there is a large room that could be used as a third bedroom or second living area. The garage was converted to give room for a full-sized laundry area off the kitchen and an additional room that would be great for a craft room or more storage. Conveniently located close to Dallas in North Oak Cliff not far from Bishop Arts and major highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 806 Buckalew Street have any available units?
806 Buckalew Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 806 Buckalew Street have?
Some of 806 Buckalew Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 806 Buckalew Street currently offering any rent specials?
806 Buckalew Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 806 Buckalew Street pet-friendly?
No, 806 Buckalew Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 806 Buckalew Street offer parking?
Yes, 806 Buckalew Street offers parking.
Does 806 Buckalew Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 806 Buckalew Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 806 Buckalew Street have a pool?
No, 806 Buckalew Street does not have a pool.
Does 806 Buckalew Street have accessible units?
No, 806 Buckalew Street does not have accessible units.
Does 806 Buckalew Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 806 Buckalew Street does not have units with dishwashers.

