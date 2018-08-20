7937 Hillfawn Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully updated 4 Bed, 2.1 Bath house on a quiet cul-de-sac walking distance to Spring Creek Elementary in Richardson ISD. Beautiful hardwood floors greet you as you enter the home who’s floor-plan is flexible with a large front living & dining space that opens into the family room. The kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances including gas-range, refrigerator, and wine-fridge, and a spacious eat-in area. The master suite has a beautiful updated bath with marble finishes & walk-in shower. Also featured: updated 2nd full bath, 3-car garage, and large backyard.