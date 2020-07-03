7926 Royal Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher all utils included pool clubhouse bbq/grill

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry pool bbq/grill internet access

ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!! PRIME LOCATION!! This beautiful condo recently had the kitchen repainted and all new black kitchen appliances in 2017. Combo LG washer-dryer included. New carpet installed 1-9-17. Condo can be leased furnished (preferable) or unfurnished. HOA dues (paid by landlord) include all utilities except for internet and cable. There are barbeque grills onsite, a laundry facility per building, in case needed for any reason. Enjoy the sparkling pool or lounge poolside with lounging chairs and tables with umbrellas and a cabana for your enjoyment. Very convenient to 75 & 635.