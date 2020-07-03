All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 7926 Royal Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
7926 Royal Lane
Last updated August 1 2019 at 7:15 AM

7926 Royal Lane

7926 Royal Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7926 Royal Lane, Dallas, TX 75230

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
all utils included
pool
clubhouse
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!! PRIME LOCATION!! This beautiful condo recently had the kitchen repainted and all new black kitchen appliances in 2017. Combo LG washer-dryer included. New carpet installed 1-9-17. Condo can be leased furnished (preferable) or unfurnished. HOA dues (paid by landlord) include all utilities except for internet and cable. There are barbeque grills onsite, a laundry facility per building, in case needed for any reason. Enjoy the sparkling pool or lounge poolside with lounging chairs and tables with umbrellas and a cabana for your enjoyment. Very convenient to 75 & 635.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7926 Royal Lane have any available units?
7926 Royal Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7926 Royal Lane have?
Some of 7926 Royal Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7926 Royal Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7926 Royal Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7926 Royal Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7926 Royal Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 7926 Royal Lane offer parking?
No, 7926 Royal Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7926 Royal Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7926 Royal Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7926 Royal Lane have a pool?
Yes, 7926 Royal Lane has a pool.
Does 7926 Royal Lane have accessible units?
No, 7926 Royal Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7926 Royal Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7926 Royal Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone LTD
305 W Commerce St
Dallas, TX 75208
Crestmore
4610 Victor Street
Dallas, TX 75246
4302 Mckinney Avenue
4302 Mckinney Avenue
Dallas, TX 75205
Oakwood
2538 Bahama Dr
Dallas, TX 75211
Courts of Bent Tree
17250 Knoll Trail Dr
Dallas, TX 75248
The Fitz
1500 North Fitzhugh Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206
Ardan
2975 Blackburn Street
Dallas, TX 75204
The Southwestern
5959 Maple Ave
Dallas, TX 75235

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University