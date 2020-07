Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool fireplace ice maker

Spacious first floor two bedroom, two full bath unit with large private fenced patio. ALL UTILITY BILLS ARE PAID!! Highly sought after location with beautifully landscaped grounds and inviting pool! All rooms are very good size with plenty of closet space. Recently painted and newer flooring! Washer, dryer and refrigerator are included. Refrigerator does not have an icemaker.