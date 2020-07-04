7731 VILLAGE TRAIL Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

You won't want to miss this gem nestled in prestigious Northwood Hills. Owner lives next door, and pride of ownership abounds in this impeccably maintained, energy efficient, and updated half duplex. New Trane 18 SEER HVAC is very efficient. HWH is newer. All windows have been replaced. Attic is an R-38 rating. Charming patio and back yard is private and enclosed with BonB fence & fully sprinklered. Abundant storage thru-out house garage is fully sheet-rocked with attic storage. 50yr roof, fully guttered. FP and built-ins. Appliances include SS refrigerator, DW, disposal, self-cleaning oven, and microwave.