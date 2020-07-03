7712 Ronnie Drive

Amenities

Charming 2 BR home plus 4 Car Garage with Office space. Home features Hardwood floors and fresh paint throughout, renovated kitchen with smooth top range, dishwasher, and utility closet, updated bathroom and 600 sf floored attic space. Property also includes approx. 1,638 sf garage with 4 indoor parking spaces plus 4 outdoor parking spaces, an office and maintenance area and lots of storage space. Perfect for a small service company with 2-6 service trucks that wants their trucks locked up at night such as fence, lawn care, painting, pest control, air conditioning, pool service, locksmith. Great for someone that just wants to store things as well.