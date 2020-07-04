All apartments in Dallas
7708 Dentcrest
Last updated August 8 2019 at 7:15 PM

7708 Dentcrest

7708 Dentcrest Dr
Location

7708 Dentcrest Dr, Dallas, TX 75254
Northwood Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very nice and spacious three bedroom patio home duplex in RICHARDSON ISD! Fresh paint and carpet! formal living room and a nice family room with a fireplace. The kitchen comes with a stove,oven, refrigerator, dishwasher,disposal and plenty of cabinets and a small breakfast bar. The master bedroom and bath are located separate from the other two bedrooms and bath. Great closet space. The backyard is fenced and when you walk out the back door and across the patio, the two car garage is detached from the home, but has a doorway right from the patio. This home flooring consists of carpeting, brick and tile. The entry, kitchen, den and dining room is all brick flooring, Very Unique!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7708 Dentcrest have any available units?
7708 Dentcrest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7708 Dentcrest have?
Some of 7708 Dentcrest's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7708 Dentcrest currently offering any rent specials?
7708 Dentcrest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7708 Dentcrest pet-friendly?
No, 7708 Dentcrest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 7708 Dentcrest offer parking?
Yes, 7708 Dentcrest offers parking.
Does 7708 Dentcrest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7708 Dentcrest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7708 Dentcrest have a pool?
No, 7708 Dentcrest does not have a pool.
Does 7708 Dentcrest have accessible units?
No, 7708 Dentcrest does not have accessible units.
Does 7708 Dentcrest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7708 Dentcrest has units with dishwashers.

