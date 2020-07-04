7708 Dentcrest

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Very nice and spacious three bedroom patio home duplex in RICHARDSON ISD! Fresh paint and carpet! formal living room and a nice family room with a fireplace. The kitchen comes with a stove,oven, refrigerator, dishwasher,disposal and plenty of cabinets and a small breakfast bar. The master bedroom and bath are located separate from the other two bedrooms and bath. Great closet space. The backyard is fenced and when you walk out the back door and across the patio, the two car garage is detached from the home, but has a doorway right from the patio. This home flooring consists of carpeting, brick and tile. The entry, kitchen, den and dining room is all brick flooring, Very Unique!