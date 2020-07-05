All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 7702 Ike Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
7702 Ike Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7702 Ike Avenue

7702 Ike Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7702 Ike Avenue, Dallas, TX 75241

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A spacious and move-in ready 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Dallas is now available. This 2-story home features black appliances, open concept, laminate wood floors, walk-in closet in master and neutral colors throughout and a privacy fence in back. The kitchen is spacious with plenty of cabinet space and much more! Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.streetlanehomes.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7702 Ike Avenue have any available units?
7702 Ike Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 7702 Ike Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7702 Ike Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7702 Ike Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7702 Ike Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7702 Ike Avenue offer parking?
No, 7702 Ike Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7702 Ike Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7702 Ike Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7702 Ike Avenue have a pool?
No, 7702 Ike Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7702 Ike Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7702 Ike Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7702 Ike Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7702 Ike Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7702 Ike Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7702 Ike Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Find a Sublet
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apex Design District
120 Turtle Creek Blvd
Dallas, TX 75207
Colonial Reserve at Medical District
2222 Medical District Dr
Dallas, TX 75235
Pinnacle Ridge
1310 N Cockrell Hill Rd
Dallas, TX 75211
Bellevue Terrace
7878 Marvin D Love Fwy
Dallas, TX 75237
Crest at Park Central
7929 Churchill Way
Dallas, TX 75251
Mockingbird Flats
5600 SMU Blvd
Dallas, TX 75206
Stella
2112 Boll St
Dallas, TX 75204
Vibe Medical District
2140 Medical District Dr
Dallas, TX 75235

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University