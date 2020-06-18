7640 W Greenway Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

Uptown living without the Uptown price! Great location. Wonderful 1BDRM-1.1 bath condo in gated community INWOOD AND LOVERS LANE, Engineered wood floors, vaulted LR ceilings, open living-dining concept. Private balcony, beautifully landscaped, Storage closet. Loft Master bedroom & full bath up. Surrounding community has Trader Joe's, Starbucks, restaurants, shops, Inwood Village. This is the ultimate in Urban lifestyle living! Minutes to NW Highway and Dallas Tollway! You will love calling this your home!