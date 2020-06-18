All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

7640 W Greenway Boulevard

7640 Greenway Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

7640 Greenway Boulevard, Dallas, TX 75209
Greenway Park

Amenities

Uptown living without the Uptown price! Great location. Wonderful 1BDRM-1.1 bath condo in gated community INWOOD AND LOVERS LANE, Engineered wood floors, vaulted LR ceilings, open living-dining concept. Private balcony, beautifully landscaped, Storage closet. Loft Master bedroom & full bath up. Surrounding community has Trader Joe's, Starbucks, restaurants, shops, Inwood Village. This is the ultimate in Urban lifestyle living! Minutes to NW Highway and Dallas Tollway! You will love calling this your home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7640 W Greenway Boulevard have any available units?
7640 W Greenway Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7640 W Greenway Boulevard have?
Some of 7640 W Greenway Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7640 W Greenway Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
7640 W Greenway Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7640 W Greenway Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 7640 W Greenway Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 7640 W Greenway Boulevard offer parking?
No, 7640 W Greenway Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 7640 W Greenway Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7640 W Greenway Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7640 W Greenway Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 7640 W Greenway Boulevard has a pool.
Does 7640 W Greenway Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 7640 W Greenway Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 7640 W Greenway Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7640 W Greenway Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
