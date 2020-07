Amenities

Extensively updated 2 bed and 2 bath condo nestled between Greenway Parks, University Park and Bluffview. Tons of natural light throughout, walk-in closet and plenty of storage, stainless steel appliances, 2 car garage parking, serene, gated, secured and quiet complex. Pool and jetted tub. Washer, dryer & refrigerator included. Water and trash included. This is a phenomenal deal, come get it before its gone.