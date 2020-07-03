7636 Royal Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This home is in a highly sought after area, and is 3 bedroom, has attached 2 car garage, with 2 and a half bath. Soaring ceilings as you enter, brand new wood floors downstairs, with open living area with lots of natural light, looking into your private backyard that offers an outdoor wooden deck, over-looking the creek behind the home. Large master bedroom is downstairs with sliding glass door to the backyard, and has cedar closet. Stainless steel fridge, microwave, stove, dishwasher are all included. There is a wet bar next to the kitchen, overlooking living room and backyard area. Located near 75, 635, Dallas North Tollway, lots of shopping and entertainment nearby.