Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:22 PM

7636 Royal Lane

7636 Royal Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7636 Royal Lane, Dallas, TX 75230

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This home is in a highly sought after area, and is 3 bedroom, has attached 2 car garage, with 2 and a half bath. Soaring ceilings as you enter, brand new wood floors downstairs, with open living area with lots of natural light, looking into your private backyard that offers an outdoor wooden deck, over-looking the creek behind the home. Large master bedroom is downstairs with sliding glass door to the backyard, and has cedar closet. Stainless steel fridge, microwave, stove, dishwasher are all included. There is a wet bar next to the kitchen, overlooking living room and backyard area. Located near 75, 635, Dallas North Tollway, lots of shopping and entertainment nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7636 Royal Lane have any available units?
7636 Royal Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7636 Royal Lane have?
Some of 7636 Royal Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7636 Royal Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7636 Royal Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7636 Royal Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7636 Royal Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 7636 Royal Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7636 Royal Lane offers parking.
Does 7636 Royal Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7636 Royal Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7636 Royal Lane have a pool?
No, 7636 Royal Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7636 Royal Lane have accessible units?
No, 7636 Royal Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7636 Royal Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7636 Royal Lane has units with dishwashers.

