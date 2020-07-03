All apartments in Dallas
7538 Baxtershire Drive
7538 Baxtershire Drive

7538 Baxtershire Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7538 Baxtershire Drive, Dallas, TX 75230
Hillcrest Forest

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Don’t miss out on this beautiful and classy updated Preston Hollow luxury home in the highly sought after Jan Mar neighborhood. With multiple family living areas, a media room, gym room, & basement wine cellar, this dream home is ready to entertain. The master bath includes jetted tub, four shower heads (including a rain forest above), & direct french doors opening to the backyard. This home has hardwood floors throughout with a kitchen offering a 6-burner gas cook top, warming drawer, vent, double ovens, microwave, & dual dish washers. Don’t forget about the outdoor cabana complete with gas grill, sink, fan, vent, and full bath. This house a must-see if you’re looking in North Dallas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7538 Baxtershire Drive have any available units?
7538 Baxtershire Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7538 Baxtershire Drive have?
Some of 7538 Baxtershire Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7538 Baxtershire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7538 Baxtershire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7538 Baxtershire Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7538 Baxtershire Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 7538 Baxtershire Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7538 Baxtershire Drive offers parking.
Does 7538 Baxtershire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7538 Baxtershire Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7538 Baxtershire Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7538 Baxtershire Drive has a pool.
Does 7538 Baxtershire Drive have accessible units?
No, 7538 Baxtershire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7538 Baxtershire Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7538 Baxtershire Drive has units with dishwashers.

