7538 Baxtershire Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill garage media room

Don’t miss out on this beautiful and classy updated Preston Hollow luxury home in the highly sought after Jan Mar neighborhood. With multiple family living areas, a media room, gym room, & basement wine cellar, this dream home is ready to entertain. The master bath includes jetted tub, four shower heads (including a rain forest above), & direct french doors opening to the backyard. This home has hardwood floors throughout with a kitchen offering a 6-burner gas cook top, warming drawer, vent, double ovens, microwave, & dual dish washers. Don’t forget about the outdoor cabana complete with gas grill, sink, fan, vent, and full bath. This house a must-see if you’re looking in North Dallas.