All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 7519 Bromwich Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
7519 Bromwich Court
Last updated April 16 2020 at 1:17 AM

7519 Bromwich Court

7519 Bromwich Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7519 Bromwich Court, Dallas, TX 75252
Highlands of McKamy

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
playground
pool
Near University of Texas at Dallas, Gorgeous home in the heart of north Dallas. Easy access to HWY190,75,Dallas tollway. Great Value! Title in entrance,dining,hall way and wood floors in second floor and formal living and family room. floorplan with a downstairs mastr suite and separate study with full bathroom.
Fantastic lushy landscaped backyard with extended covere patio and flower pavilion in garden.
Plenty of space and room for your family, So many great features to this home with gate neighborhood community pool and playground. Don't miss it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7519 Bromwich Court have any available units?
7519 Bromwich Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7519 Bromwich Court have?
Some of 7519 Bromwich Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7519 Bromwich Court currently offering any rent specials?
7519 Bromwich Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7519 Bromwich Court pet-friendly?
No, 7519 Bromwich Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 7519 Bromwich Court offer parking?
No, 7519 Bromwich Court does not offer parking.
Does 7519 Bromwich Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7519 Bromwich Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7519 Bromwich Court have a pool?
Yes, 7519 Bromwich Court has a pool.
Does 7519 Bromwich Court have accessible units?
No, 7519 Bromwich Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7519 Bromwich Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7519 Bromwich Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hunter's Court
8550 Spring Valley Rd
Dallas, TX 75240
Vue at Knoll Trail
15678 Knoll Trail Dr
Dallas, TX 75248
Gallery at Turtle Creek
3427 Cedar Springs Rd
Dallas, TX 75219
The Alexan
3333 Harry Hines Blvd
Dallas, TX 75201
Spring Creek
14833 Spring Creek Road
Dallas, TX 75248
1001 Ross
1001 Ross Ave
Dallas, TX 75202
Post Worthington
2808 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Luna Apartments
8081 Marvin D Love Freeway
Dallas, TX 75237

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University