7519 Bromwich Court

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pool playground fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities playground pool

Near University of Texas at Dallas, Gorgeous home in the heart of north Dallas. Easy access to HWY190,75,Dallas tollway. Great Value! Title in entrance,dining,hall way and wood floors in second floor and formal living and family room. floorplan with a downstairs mastr suite and separate study with full bathroom.

Fantastic lushy landscaped backyard with extended covere patio and flower pavilion in garden.

Plenty of space and room for your family, So many great features to this home with gate neighborhood community pool and playground. Don't miss it!