Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
7516 Riverbrook Dr # 34
Last updated April 28 2020 at 4:18 PM

7516 Riverbrook Dr # 34

7516 Riverbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7516 Riverbrook Drive, Dallas, TX 75230

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Recently updated and move in ready 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom Condo in Dallas is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Kitchen has granite counters and new stainless-steel appliances. Master suite is upstairs and has carpet flooring and a walk-in closet. Large covered rear patio with fenced in back yard. Community has 2 pools and club house for tenant use. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializeddallas.com

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=oCpX4AEw6y&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7516 Riverbrook Dr # 34 have any available units?
7516 Riverbrook Dr # 34 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7516 Riverbrook Dr # 34 have?
Some of 7516 Riverbrook Dr # 34's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7516 Riverbrook Dr # 34 currently offering any rent specials?
7516 Riverbrook Dr # 34 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7516 Riverbrook Dr # 34 pet-friendly?
No, 7516 Riverbrook Dr # 34 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 7516 Riverbrook Dr # 34 offer parking?
No, 7516 Riverbrook Dr # 34 does not offer parking.
Does 7516 Riverbrook Dr # 34 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7516 Riverbrook Dr # 34 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7516 Riverbrook Dr # 34 have a pool?
Yes, 7516 Riverbrook Dr # 34 has a pool.
Does 7516 Riverbrook Dr # 34 have accessible units?
No, 7516 Riverbrook Dr # 34 does not have accessible units.
Does 7516 Riverbrook Dr # 34 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7516 Riverbrook Dr # 34 does not have units with dishwashers.

