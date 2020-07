Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Charming drive up for this classic brick cottage. Updated with great location, close to Love Field and walking distance to shopping and entertainment areas of Inwood Village. Hardwood flooring, granite counters and stainless in kitchen, wood burning fireplace and great cedar patio in back with huge yard. Appliances stay and large storage shed in back yard. No more than 2 unrelated tenants allowed. No cats allowed.